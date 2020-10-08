For whatever reason, this is going to be an article with the sole purpose of further drawing unnecessary attention to Kanye West's most recent tweets, namely the ones about so-called campaign merch.

Notably, West shared this merch teases (and linked to the official Kanye 2020 site) amid Wednesday night's VP debate that most compellingly saw a fly steal the show. Though you could just as easily seek the tweets out on your own, they've been embedded below and offer glimpses at the merch including a black VOTE KANYE hoodie and a pair of hats.

In one clip, West is seen watching the debate via a projector while holding the hats over the heads of Harris and Biden. Someone, somewhere, is probably actively mistaking this clip as some sort of profound statement.

As for the site, it reveals the prices for the pieces, which run from $40 for a VOTE hat all the way up to $200 for a bundle that includes a hoodie and a 2020 Vision hat. The site also includes West's purported "platform," which is broken down in a numbered list that includes a selection of bible verses.

And as for the actual election, Thursday morning was punctuated by back-to-back developments regarding the upcoming second presidential debate between Biden and Trump. Shortly after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the next one would opt for a virtual format due to reasons that are surely obvious to those with an operable brain, Trump hopped on the phone with Fox News to publicly back out of the event. Instead, according to his campaign manager, he's going to hold another (presumably mask-averse) rally.