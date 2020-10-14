Jay-Z's Team Roc, Until Freedom, and The Gathering for Justice have organized a rally in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 15 as a call for justice for Alvin Cole, who was shot and killed by Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in February.

According to a press release, organizers and speakers—like Cole’s family, State Rep. David Bowen, and members of Until Freedom—will demand that Mensah be terminated for his actions and that Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber be fired for cultivating a culture of violent policing after an independent investigator suggested he be fired.

The organizers will also call for the Wauwatosa Police Department to require that officers use body cameras and stop harassing the Cole family and their supporters.

Former Milwaukee Bucks player and Wisconsin native Caron Butler has also offered to pay for Cole’s headstone and will work with Team Roc to provide the funds.

“As someone from the Greater Milwaukee area, I was disappointed to see that Officer Mensah will not face any charges in this case,” Butler said in the release. “I’m devastated that Alvin’s family—and all of the people affected by Officer Mensah’s actions—are continuing to wake up in a world in which their loved one is gone and no one is being held responsible. Team ROC and I will continue to do our parts and try to bring some measure of support to Alvin’s family as they continue to seek justice. We hope Governor Evers will step in to help them get the answers they deserve.”

The rally is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Thursday in Hart Park (Chestnut Street Commons near Tosa Skate Park), at 7300 Chestnut Street. Face masks are required to attend.