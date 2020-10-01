For many, quarantine has led to very creative ways to stay active, stay productive and stay positive in these strange times. With so many people using Zoom for video conferences, family check ins and interviews, rapper and entrepreneur Jim Jones elevated the game. He used the time to create a unique virtual experience with Quarantine Studios, a one stop shop for artists, producers and engineers to work in the studio from anywhere in the world.

We visited Jim's studio and sat in on a session with Jim, his production team with a visit from Juelz Santana.