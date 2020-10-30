French Montana has just dropped "Double G," a bass-heavy and hard-hitting new track featuring a posthumous verse from Pop Smoke.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Montana revealed that he originally debated whether to put the track out following Pop's untimely death earlier this year. "A lot of people don't realize how close me and Pop Smoke was," Montana told Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily. "We was friends outside the music and we had a lot of music together that we was planning on putting out, and I'm just so sad we didn't get a chance to do that."

The two supposedly had a lot more songs in the vault ready to go, as French explained they worked extensively together. "Once we met, we just became real close, and studio time, studio after studio, we just built that bond, and we came out with, almost like a project together; that's how many songs we had," he added. "I was even contemplating not putting it out, but he deserves more than that from his fans, from New York and for the people, just to see the positive side and how much talent this kid had and how our vibration was with each other."

Pop Smoke's posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, saw the late rapper interpolate and sample Montana's track "Drink Freely."

Listen to "Double G" above.