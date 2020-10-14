Fans of Billie Eilish have come together to fight against a now viral tweet that body shames the singer.

The tweet in question comes from the Twitter user @GamesNosh, a man who claims to be a former games journalist. "In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body," wrote the 29-year-old man, who has since doubled down on his comments and clearly seems pleased with his viral moment. Immediately, the tweet was met with replies from fans who called out his body shaming of Eilish, who turned 18 last December.

While there were some responses sharing similar sentiments, the majority of the replies to the tweet see fans defending her.

In a response Eilish shared via her Instagram Story, the "Bad Guy" singer stressed the importance of normalizing "real bodies." The video that she reposted did not address the original tweet, but it's likely the reaction around it prompted her to share the message. This isn't the first time she's spoken out against body shaming, though, as she added an interlude to her tour earlier this year that addressed the issue.

"Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman," she said in the video interlude. "If I shed the layers, I'm a sl*t. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it, and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth."

