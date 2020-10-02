After staying quiet for a bit, Ella Mai has returned with her new track "Not Another Love Song."

Settling into that distinctly smooth groove she thrives amid, the song makes great use of her vocal skills. As Mai said in a press release, the record "is about falling in love but not wanting to admit it, so it's quite vulnerable." Tackling a burgeoning love she can no longer ignore, the song premiered via Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, and will be performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Oct. 6.

It's unclear if the track is taken from a longer Ella Mai project, but it's possible we'll be hearing more in the near future. The last material we got from Ella was the release of Usher's "Don't Waste My Time," with both artists throwing a party in the video.

Listen to "Not Another Love Song" above.