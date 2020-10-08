Raskit! How’s it going? How has life been for you during this global pandemic?

I’ve been pushing through like everybody else... I’m just glad the album’s done now. I’m just promoting it and letting everyone know it’s coming and then it’ll do what it does.

Okay, so let’s jump into E3 AF, your new—and seventh—studio album. I’ll be honest with you: you sound the most comfortable I’ve heard you on wax in years. Where were you at, mentally, when you were piecing this album together?

I decided that I wanted to make beats again. It rolled off the back of the Raskit project; that’s when I started making beats again. I bought a new laptop in 2017, when I was on the Raskit tour, and I just started building beats. The first tune that ended up on this album, that kinda kicked off the whole project, was the one with P Money. I kept going to the studio that I was using over in South, I loved using that room, so it came to a point of me inviting people to come down. So I invited Chip, P Money, Ghetts, Frisco, Kano and all that. It was real organic. I hit up enough different people to try and be on the album, all the youngers as well. I’ve reached out a lot! My headspace was just trying to make... The last album, I had no guests at all because I was just trying to strip it back; I’d gone so far into the pop world with the fifth album, which was basically me trying to capitalise on how well I’d done. So with this one, every MC on there is someone’s favourite MC, basically. And I wanted to see how I’d be with them. I wanted to spar with as much different man as possible.

The way you sit on the beats on this project, you sound free, like you don’t have anything to prove to anyone anymore.

You’re talking my shit! It was about getting back to the bars, bruv! Like, reloads. I didn’t wanna overthink stuff too much, you know? I want people to listen back like, “Rah! What’s he saying!?”

Could you see yourself producing, executive producing whole albums for other musicans down the line?

Yeah, man. I did a couple for Yizzy recently. I would definitely do it, but it’s about getting people in the studio. I’ve got so much beats, it’s mad. But then, sometimes people hear the shit and they don’t necessarily know what to put on it. With a lot of my beats, sometimes I’ll put on a verse and a hook and then guys will come along and know what to do with it afterwards. I sent P Money the ting like that and then he did something with it.

You’ve got Chip on there as well. Now, if we’re talking about who came after you in the pop space and did it successfully, it was Chip. During those times, the late 2000s, did the two of you have any conversations as you were both moving and shaking?

I didn’t really know him, but I had a couple conversations with him on the phone when he was in a couple situations and I gave him a bit of advice. I’m sure that making this tune on the album is the second time I’ve met him.

For real?

Yeah, I didn’t know Chip. He’s 28. It’s not a crazy gap, but he came up after me. We didn’t come up around the same time.

D Double E, Ghetts, Kano and Frisco all feature as well. What was it like getting back to your roots and working with these grime originals?

I just knew that they could spar with me on the level I wanted to spar. It came up organic. P Money, we’d already done something on the Don’t Gas Me EP. I just thought, “Who would I want to hear on one of my beats?” And some of it just came organically. I’m sure Frisco hit me up for something else and I said, “I’ve got something. Come to the studio.” With Double...

—that’s family at this point, you and D Double.

I hadn’t seen Double for a while, you know. I see Footsie more. I’ve known Double longer, but with Double, I did Shambala Festival and we ended up being on the same line-up, so I see him in Canada and because we’re fam, we ended up rolling together. That’s when I said, “Yo! I’ve got some riddims. I’ve got this tune with Frisco, come to the studio.” So when we got back to England, that’s when he came to the studio. Me and Double hadn’t been in the studio for a long time, since “Bluku! Bluku!”.

That’s a good nine, ten years ago, so it’s been a minute.

That’s where the name E3 AF came from as well: that song. With Chip, I saw his Daily Duppy and just told him, “This is sick!” And I just hit him up... Actually, I did a song for him first. So he’s got this tune coming out with me, him and J... Wait! Am I supposed to say yet?

Exclusive! [Laughs]

[Laughs] Me, him and Jme. So I did that for him first, then I said: “I’ve got some shit as well. Come through.” Lethal [Bizzle] as well, he came through but we didn’t end up using that song because I just didn’t end up finishing it. Ocean Wisdom’s on there and he’s sick. That one came from a beat Splurgeboys had and I started thinking, “I need to get Ocean Wisdom in the studio.” That’s someone I think I’ll always work with, on the hip-hop side of things. I think we just work well together. Who else is on there? Oh yeah! Kano and Ghetts. Can’t forget them. Me and Ghetts had never made a song before this. The same with me and Kano.

Considering you all come from the same generation of grime, it’s kinda wild that you haven’t collaborated with them before now, but I’m glad you finally have.

Yeah, it’s worked out good anyway. When I knew Ghetts back in the day, he weren’t even an MC. And then Kano, fuckin’ hell! I’ve known him since we were like 14, MCing on Flava FM and doing sets together. After Boy In Da Corner, I cut out. I was going round the world.

Gone clear!

And it wasn’t like today. You couldn’t just hit people up. I’m sure I could’ve got their numbers and that, but you can literally send someone a DM or whatever now.

Releasing an album like this in a very drill, road rap-focused landscape, do you feel any pressure to appeal to that audience?

You know what? Because I like that music so much, I don’t expect to come and smash the drill scene, but I like the music. I made it clear I like the music already. I’ve got a couple songs with Smoke Boys: one for their release, and one for this album called “Act Like You Know”. MKThePlug and Vader made the beat, so I jumped on a drill beat. It’s nothing. It’s easy! It’s a comfortable tempo.

To some extent, UK drill is grime’s offspring.

In a way, but at the same time it’s all influenced by the same stuff. Drill was influenced by crunk anyway, and all that Dirty South trap shit.

When you’ve said in the past that grime is directly inspired by hip-hop, crunk specifically, people haven’t always agreed with you.

That’s because they weren’t in the studio producing it. I’m an active grime producer and that’s what I was into. That’s what inspired me: Three 6 Mafia and shit like that. That’s why my shit always sounded different to whatever else was coming out. Before Wiley, before all of them, that’s the shit I was making. They switched their ting. Wiley and them was making garage and then they switched to what we were doing. But my inspiration was Three 6 Mafia, and that wasn’t big here. You can be into music and not necessarily know the origins of what the people who were making it were into.