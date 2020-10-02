Denzel Curry has surprised fans with a passionate new track dropped exclusively through Bandcamp to coincide with October's Bandcamp Friday.

One of the rapper's most direct tracks in recent memory, "Live From the Abyss" sees Curry address the current socio-political climate over a slow, lumbering beat. Switching between a more reserved delivery and a full-hearted snarl, the song arrives during a critical moment ahead of the election this November. Rapping about Trump, police brutality, and racism over the FnZ-produced track, Curry doesn't mess around.

Live From The Abyss by Denzel Curry

The song is expected to remain a Bandcamp exclusive for one week, as Bandcamp Friday allows artists to collect all proceeds from the track directly without the site taking a cut of the profits. Net proceeds from the single, which costs no more than a dollar, will be donated to Dream Defenders.

Ahead of the release of the new single, Denzel shared a brief teaser on his Instagram account.

Listen to "Live From the Abyss" above.