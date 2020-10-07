Fresh off the release of his recently dropped song "Regular Season," Brooklyn rapper and producer Chuck Strangers has announced his new EP, Too Scared to Dance.

Featuring appearances from Navy Blue, Caleb Giles, and Ka, the release follows his 2018 debut Consumers Park. "Regular Season" is included on the project, as is the new single "Luke Crib." To coincide with the announcement of the release, Chuck has dropped a lo-fi video for the Graymatter-produced track.

"'Luke Crib' was a pivotal point in the creation of this EP and in the birth of the Sounds of Beverly," Strangers told Complex. "It was one of the first songs recorded for the project and really helped build the stride for me to continue on to all the things I’m getting into now, both in music and in life."

Watch the video for "Luke Crib" above, and check out the cover art and tracklist for Too Scared to Dance below.

1. "Frozen Dinners" (prod. by Graymatter)

2. "Luke Crib" (prod. by Graymatter)

3. "Regular Season"

4. "Family Dollar" f/ KA

5. "Operations" f/ Caleb Giles

6. "Surrender" f/ Navy Blue (prod. by Shepard Sounds)

7. "St. Peter" (prod. by Nvision Sound)

8. "Fantasy's Fade"