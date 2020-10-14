Cardi B has gone in depth about how she accidentally posted a topless photo to her Instagram Stories.

In an IG Live session on Tuesday, the rapper explained she was sending the picture to Offset. “I'm laying in the fucking bed, right? And I'm telling Offset ... ‘I hit myself under here it got a little [swollen],’ so I'm like, ‘On camera, it looks [swollen],’” she said, per Billboard. “So I'm taking the fucking picture ... and then I fucking pressed and I'm seeing that it's loading and I'm like, ‘Oh my god! Oh my god! The picture's loading!’”

Cardi said she then turned her phone off in an attempt to stop the picture from posting. She asked Offset to check her IG account to see if she had prevented the image from uploading, but he confirmed her worst fears: the topless photo, where she can be seen lying on a couch, had become public.

She continued, “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted this shit, everybody and they mom saw my big ass [breasts]. ... [It] was all over the internet.”

She said she was mad about it for about half an hour. “Then again, I'm like, ‘whatever,’” Cardi said. “When I started hosting, I used to show my boobs all the time because I was a stripper. Like...everybody saw [them].”

After deleting the image, she addressed the topless picture on her IG Stories writing, “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody…nobody to be sued for. It was my fuck up...shit happens.”

She also shared her embarrassment about the incident in a voice memo on Twitter, saying, “Lord why the fuck you have to make me so fucking stupid? … Why? Why? Why? Why?” she muttered before saying she’s “not going to beat myself up about it.”

Cardi celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend with a huge bash in Las Vegas. It appears Offset was present for a majority of the partying, even though Cardi filed for divorce last month.