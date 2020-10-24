Busta Rhymes probably won’t be touring behind his upcoming album, but he still got in tour shape. The rapper shared progress pics of his 6-pack on Instagram, side-by-side with the gut he had at the beginning of his weight loss journey.

In an all-caps caption, Busta tried to inspire others to join him. The 48-year-old rapper noted that people of any age can set fitness goals.

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!” he wrote. “I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

Busta is dropping Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God on October 30. The album is meant as a sequel to his classic E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front, the album that gave the world “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It Gonna Be?!” It seems that Bus-a-Bus’ apocalyptic predictions in that first album were a little early, but he’s ready to double down on his messianic bent now that things are appropriately end-times-y. And he’s pulled out all the stops to get people excited for the second coming. He recently revealed the album will have an unreleased collab with Ol’ Dirty Bastard and tapped Chris Rock to make a promo video for the release.