This is a big week for new music, and a lot of artists are returning with remixes to their original hits. Pop Smoke and Lil Wayne teamed up for the remix of “Iced Out Audemars.” Yung Bleu tapped Drake for the “You’re Mines Still” remix, while Sada Baby joined forces with Nicki Minaj for the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. Then Benny the Butcher dropped off a new album featuring the standout track, “Legend.” T.I. and Lil Baby connected on their trap record “Pardon,” and Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Gnar released their high-energy track, “Diamond Choker.” We also received new music from Young Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, $not, and more.

Check out the best new music of the week below. Keep up with the latest drops by following our playlist on Spotify here.