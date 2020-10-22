ASAP Ferg wants to make it very clear: He is still, and forever will be, a member of ASAP Mob.

The Harlem rapper spoke about his rumored departure in a recent interview with Genius. Many fans suspected Ferg had some kind of fall out with the collective after ASAP Illz and ASAP Bari claimed he was no longer part of the group. Ferg shut down those rumors in his Monica-assisted track "Big A$AP" from his newly released Floor Seats II album: "The propaganda bring you up to bring you back down," he rapped. "How you go and kick a leader of ASAP out?/I keep my foot on these n***as neck until they pass out."'

Ferg doubled down on his claims while speaking to Genius, referring to himself as one of the group's many leaders.

"That could go without being said. You can't kick me out of something I helped build," he explained. "I brought millions and millions of dollars and fed families through my voice and my ideas … I bring equity into the brand. I mean, that’s like the carpenter. You can't kick the carpenter out and expect for the house to have a roof."

He went to on to compare the Mob's membership to real-life crime organizations, suggesting once you're in, you're in for life.

"I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob. It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can't get out," he said. "This is blood in, blood out ... The different families, they war with each other and shit, because one mob member leave and then they build they own shit and then it becomes a thing. But you can never get out of the mob. So that’s not even a thing."

He continued: "When you get older, people grow in different directions as well. What was once cool is not even cool anymore. And some people can handle your evolution. Some people didn’t evolve yet. Some people don’t understand your evolution or whatever the case may be, but that's OK. And then you have discrepancies and people, they just go against what your whole thing is. And everybody has a different agenda, so that’s OK. That’s life."

You can check out Ferg's full interview above.