TMZ has obtained footage of YFN Lucci appearing to accidentally fire off a round from a semi-automatic gun while shooting a music video.

The above video begins with Lucci being handed a weapon that he believes to be a prop. He's told by a nearby crew member to not pull the trigger, but of course, he does so anyway, causing people in the vicinity to shriek in fear as the three men standing near him scramble away. Luckily, no one was struck, but the bullet did leave a hole in the studio floor.

TMZ suspects Lucci could be in some hot water, given the entertainment industry's "very strict rules" about prop weapons. The incident may have already caught the eye of his longtime enemy Young Thug, who wrote, "Put down that gun son," after the video surfaced.

Thug and Lucci's feud spans the last few years, with the YSL founder taking a dig at Lucci when he showed his collection of jewelry on Instagram, writing, "My kids jewelry hitting harder then that shit boy."