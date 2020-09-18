After generating a healthy amount of buzz with last year's The Swagged Out Pedestrian, Swagger Rite hasn't let his foot off the gas in 2020, continuing to drop new tracks at a breakneck pace. He's released his latest, "Heart Broke Rockstar Sh*t," today, along with an aptly lovelorn video. Watch it above.

The new track sees Swagger venture into an R&B-pop direction—a departure from the earthshaking trap sound he honed on his last EP. Riding a woozy, wistful beat laced with a lead guitar riff, the Toronto MC gets in his feelings, singing yearningly about a lover no longer in the picture. "I don't need no Xanax pills/I don't need no Ritalin/I need you/Girl, you're my medicine," he croons. An honest, tender plea to an inamorata that's walked out the door—and a chance for the rapper to flex his sensitive side.

“What can I say, she broke my heart, but I still love her. Ya know, 'Heart Broke Rockstar Sh*t,'" says Swagger Rite about the track. "Joking aside, my new track is meant to show a more vulnerable side of me that I don’t usually share, which to me is a really exciting part of being an artist.”

The video for the track, directed by Troy Crossfield and Sheronna Osbourne, shows the rapper reeling after the loss of a girlfriend who had taken her own life via a drug overdose. We see him struggling to get her off his mind while being caressed by a horde of women on a bed. Don't worry, Swagger—cuffing season approaches.

Swagger Rite plans to drop a new EP later this year.