Florida rapper and XXL freshman Rod Wave just released the captivating new visuals for his song "Rags2Riches 2" featuring Lil Baby. The song was featured on the deluxe version of Rod Wave's most recent studio album, Pray 4 Love.

"Rags2Riches 2" saw heavy success on TikTok after its release in early August, catapulting it up the charts. The new accompanying imagery for the track matches the lyrics well, depicting Rod Wave and Lil Baby's rise from the mud to the marble. Shots of the two rappers hustling and praying in their old homes in black-and-white are juxtaposed with vibrant shots of them now in mansions, truly making it from rags to riches, as the song implies. The message is driven home with one moment in particular where the instrumental cuts out and it's Rod Wave croons the hook in what looks like a raw, DIY studio environment.

One of the jewels on the deluxe version of Pray 4 Love, Rod Wave talked to Complex about putting the original version of the album together.

"There are a lot of different messages [on Pray 4 Love],” Wave said. “The single ‘Pray 4 Love’ was a summary for the album, but there are a lot of different messages about the way to deal with relationships from dealing with your homeboys to dealing with your pain. This is life that we all go through. So you could get a bunch of different messages—not just one—from the whole album"

Watch the new video for Rod Wave's "Rags2Riches 2" featuring Lil Baby up top.