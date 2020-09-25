Public Enemy have assembled a veritable army of contributors for their new album, appropriately titled What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?

The release—notably the iconic group’s first through Def Jam in more than two decades—features the DJ Premier-produced "State of the Union (STFU)," the 2020 remix of "Fight the Power" with a number of guests including YG, and "Grid" featuring George Clinton and Cypress Hill.

Chuck D celebrated the album's release with a Billboard interview. During the discussion, he revealed that Flavor Flav was a key part of what inspired the group to return to Def Jam instead of again going the fully independent route.

"The statement of Public Enemy and anything we do is always for other artists to be the best to explore themselves and for their artistry, and hopefully change the world or speak to the world," Chuck D said, noting that he views the group's latest return as a "visitation" of sorts.

Also featured on Public Enemy's timely 17-track project are Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Questlove, Ice-T, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, and many more.

Stream What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? below via Spotify.