There comes a point in every person's life where partying every weekend starts to lose its appeal. It might be a question of age or you might just be plain bored of it, but it doesn't mean you have to stop altogether — just maybe don't live life at 100MPH every weekend. That crossroads is where Danish singer-songwriter and producer Goss finds himself on his new release "Everybody's Going". One of his more pop-focused releases, "Everybody's Going" centres around the bittersweet hook I know, I know, I probably shouldn't go / But everybody's going, while the new video puts Goss in a surreal performance space, weighed down by concrete blocks with the knowledge that everyone's out having fun without him.

 "I have a hard time deciding if its a party anthem or a FOMO song. I think it might be both.. But it's also a realisation that you can't live your life full on all the time for the rest of your life. I basically partied three days a week for 10 years straight. That's almost half of my days for 10 years!!!?? And at some point it just wasn't fun anymore. It was a little hard to get used to not partying somehow because it had been such a natural part of my life for a long time. Looking back at it now it feels completely insane."

"Everybody's Going" is set to appear on his forthcoming debut album Group Therapy, which comes out October 16.

