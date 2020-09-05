Tapping into the very lucrative market of viral fuel, "Opp Thot" rapper Poundz is back with "Tik Tok", another larger than life banger that'll be stuck in your head for months. It even comes with its own dance moves for everyone to have a crack at. Produced by Elevated and Honeywoodsix, "Tik Tok" is a fun-filled addition to the growing stack of hits for Poundz — which so far includes "Opp Thot", "Smooth Criminal" and "Skengbop".

It wouldn't be a Poundz video without some French bulldogs and scantily-clad women making an appearance, and director Kevin Hudson has more than risen to the occasion. Watch the "Tik Tok" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.