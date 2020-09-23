Moneybagg Yo insists he was not targeted in a Tuesday night shooting, contrary to circulating rumors.

The Memphis rapper was in Las Vegas this week to ring in his 29th birthday with his family and crew. On the night of his celebration, city police responded to reports of gunfire outside the Aria Resort & Casino. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an altercation had occurred near the valet station, and led to one person firing a gun.

Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of people walking near the casino as multiple shots are heard in the background. Sources told TMZ no major injuries were reported; however, one woman was treated for "a minor grazing injury."

Shortly after the footage was published, many began claiming Moneybagg & Co. were targeted in the shooting. The rapper briefly addressed the claims in a social media video filmed inside his new Maybach, which he received from his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

"Shot at who? Ain't no motherfucker shot at us," he said in the broadcast. "I'm in a Maybach right now ... my shoes off as I speak."

Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren told the Review Journal that the gunman was at large, but could not provide any more details about the suspect's identity.

"Ultimately what we understand happened at this point and time was there was a rapper personality, goes by Moneybagg Yo, who was having some type of event at the Aria," Koren told the publication, adding that a fight broke out as 80 to 100 people went outside to see the rapper receive a gift.

"That fight, it turned into a shooting where one person was struck with gunfire in the leg. A non-life-threatening injury," he continued. "We do have some really good leads that we are pursuing at this time, and we are confident we will hold this person accountable for the shooting."