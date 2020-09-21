Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V went through a lot of iterations prior to its release in 2018, as the rapper originally announced it was due in 2014.

By the time the record did drop following a drawn-out contractual dispute between Wayne and Cash Money Records, it was essentially a completely different project, and some of its unreleased tracks later leaked online. Mack Maine, the president of Young Money Entertainment and a frequent collaborator of Weezy, has said that the original version of the album will officially see the light of day, and very soon at that.

Speaking to TMZ, Maine showed off the 2020 McLaren 720S he bought for Weezy's upcoming 38th birthday, and he also revealed the "OG CV" is still going to come out. "I heard y'all. Y'all always wanted that OG CV,” said Mack Maine. “I’m gonna make sure y'all can bump it too. Tha Cater V deluxe, OG Carter V baby. This Friday, you heard me? We in the building. Happy birthday Tunechi. The GOAT."

When the album missed its original 2014 release date, a number of tracks leaked online. More songs from that version showed up just last year, but there hasn't been an official release. Some of the leaked songs were on the final release, but certain ones such as "Just Chill" featuring Justin Bieber and "Mute" with Big Sean failed to materialize. Hopefully Maine is able to commit to his word, and these songs will see the light of day for real this week.