If you've been keeping up with Luca Guadagnino's new military base-set HBO series We Are Who We Are, which is definitely something you should be doing, then you know by now that Kid Cudi's character was recently revealed as a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter. In a new interview, Cudi—whose 2020 filmography also includes a pivotal role in the delightfully positive Bill & Ted Face the Music—reflected on how it felt to first read this aspect of his character Richard Poythress.

In fact, Cudi—who's very much not a Trump supporter in real life—briefly worried that fans who may not grasp that actors play fictional characters might try to link this aspect of his We Are Who We Are role to Cudi's friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West.

"I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, 'Oh, he must've talked to Kanye' or 'Kanye must've got to him' or some shit like that," Cudi explained to Brendan Klinkenberg in a new Esquire interview. "I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn't bring it up to me. We just don't talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn't know, he knows now."

Speaking a bit more on his relationship with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate, Cudi reminded readers his longtime friendship doesn't equate to him being a MAGA lover by default.

"That's my brother," he said. "I'll go on record: That's my brother. I love him. But that doesn't mean I'm going to agree with everything he fucking says and he fucking does, you know?"

The full read also sees Cudi discussing his recent decision to binge Sex and the City during the pandemic, his discovery of "the art of pacing myself," how he was "kind of nervous" to do "The Scotts" with La Flame, why Shia LaBeouf is both his favorite actor and his "best friend," and much more. Peep it here.

We Are Who We Are also stars Chloë Sevigny, Jordan Kristine Seamón (as the daughter of Cudi's character), Jack Dylan Grazer (It), and Alice Braga. Cudi's previous HBO gigs include memorable parts in How to Make It in America and Westworld. His upcoming slate counts Nicholas Jarecki's Dreamland thriller with Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly.

