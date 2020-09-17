Dancehall act HoodCelebrityy has dropped the official video for “So Pretty,” a new collaboration with Kash Doll.

In the video, we see the two artists seated at a long banquet table, as they drink and dine with a bevy of women from around the world.

“I wrote ‘So Pretty’ to let women know that they are all beautiful and valued,” HoodCelebrityy told Complex. “I wanted to show my appreciation for the beauty in diversity. I’m always about supporting women empowerment and want to reinforce the importance of self love. I also wanted to let girls know that beauty comes from within and from having confidence in yourself. That’s why I also had to get Kash Doll on this song. She exudes confidence and has such a boss mentality. Her independent mindset is inspiring.”

HoodCelebrityy's last project was her five-track EP, You Know the Vibez, which she released last October. This year, she's also released the songs “Run Di Road” and “Broke Boy.”

Watch the video for “So Pretty” above and grab the song on streaming here when it officially arrives Friday (Sept. 18).