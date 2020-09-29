Dr. Dre has slipped into a messy divorce with estranged wife, Nicole Young, forcing him to fire back at her gaudy spousal support request.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre feels no need to oblige to Nicole's nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request because he already supports her lifestyle. According to legal documents, Dr. Dre allows Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills.

The legendary producer goes on to say that he even covers her daily necessities like food with his security bringing her meals prepared by his private chef three to five times a week.

"This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers," Dre said after revealing that he's paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Nicole for a divorce that's just two-months-old.

Additionally, he claims that he offered to pay an extra $350,000 in lawyer fees by the end of the year. But, this was before he discovered that Nicole took almost $400,000 from his record company's business account. Still, he's willing to cover the base legal fees.

Earlier this month, claimed she needed $1,936,399 in temporary spousal support to cover her monthly overhead. This included $10,000 for laundry, $900,000 for entertainment, $20,000 for email and phone bills, and other expenses.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June, citing irreconcilable differences as the motive for the split.