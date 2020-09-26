Dom Kennedy has just released his latest studio album, Rap N Roll, featuring Casey Veggies, Niko G4, Allyn, and TeeFlii. The 17-track project marks the first major solo offering from Kennedy since he dropped Volume Two back in 2018.

A true rap vet, Rap N Roll shows the full lyrical versatility that a seasoned artist like Dom Kennedy has developed from years in the game. The album's intro, "6th Ave," chronicles Kennedy's Cali roots as he raps about putting on for his city. The energy on Rap N Roll varies as well, with tracks like "Revelations" slowing down the pace of the project as Kennedy becomes retrospective, trying to make amends with some mistakes from his past.

Dom Kennedy even got frequent collaborator Casey Veggies back on the mic after he just dropped his project Fresh Veggies 2 earlier this summer. Fittingly, the outro of the album acts as the credits, with Kennedy just thanking his family, his school teachers, Nipsey Hussle, and everyone who has helped him get to where he is now.

Kennedy dropped the tracklist for Rap N Roll two days before the project dropped on Twitter via sticky note, sticking to a minimalist album roll out.

Listen to Dom Kennedy's latest album Rap N Roll below.