Cardi B has started an Instagram account for her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

On Saturday, Cardi shared the news on her own Instagram with a set of photos of Kulture confidently delivering looks as she holds onto her mini Louis Vuitton monogram backpack. "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG," she wrote. "Soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up."

As of Sunday afternoon, Kulture already has over 600,000 followers. She's only following two people, her parents, Offset and Cardi, who is managing her account. Kulture does, however, take the reins a bit by keeping an eye on what her mom has been sharing, while also showing one of her previous posts a little love.