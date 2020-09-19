Apple Music has teamed up with Howard University to present their special live event, Rap Life, featuring performances from Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and D.C. native Wale. The entire event is being recorded at Howard University and will be hosted by Ebro, Nadeska, and LowKey.

"The Rap Life team's main objective was to use our voice and tools to show support and solidarity with students, artists and activists around the nation rising up to make sure the world knows that Black Lives Matter," Ebro said in a statement. "We plan to bring Rap Life Live to more HBCU campuses because these institutions are part of the backbone of Black communities and Hip-Hop is from the Black experience.”

Rap Life is not only a concert, but it's also meant to expand important conversations about things impacting the Black community and affecting Black youth today. The event will feature interviews with Howard University students such as the student association president Rachel Howell, Miss Howard University Taylor Davis, and president of the 10for10 organization Peter Lubembela.

When discussing race relations in this country and the progress made, Lil Baby talked about how we still have a long way to go.

"I feel like we got a long way to go... I'd be lying if I said we are getting there. Don't get me wrong it's a start, but it's going to take some time for this to work out," he said.

"Our voice is our biggest weapon," Rapsody added. "You have to speak up for what you want. You have to be the change. Speak to each other. Speak up, let people hear you."

Watch Apple Music's special live event Rap Life up top.