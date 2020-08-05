After dropping his Don Dada mixtape back in June, rising Florida rapper Yungeen Ace has given the project another push with the video for "Hood Anthem."

Over the skittering instrumental, Ace flexes how far he's come in such a short amount of time. The video, directed by Montana Shot Ya, sees him cruising around his car late at night.

"The music game isn’t easy, but coming out of Jacksonville toughened me up,” Ace said in a press release. “I may have hustled my way out and made a name for myself, but my hometown made me who I am.”

Don Dada saw the rapper follow up a pair of hard-hitting projects in 2019. With just one feature, Don Dada put the focus entirely on Ace's rapping abilities. Production on the release, meanwhile, was handled by Koncept P, Benjamin Lasnier, Mook on the Beats, Basshead Beatz, and TnTXD among others.

Last month Yungeen released another video for a track from the project with "Recovery." The visual saw him pay tribute to his brother and two best friends who were killed in a drive-by shooting in 2018, an incident that left Yungeen shot eight times. The song and clip see him address the trauma head-on, rapping over a casket with some heavy lyrical content.

Watch the video for "Hood Anthem" above.