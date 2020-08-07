Young Dolph has released the single “Death Row,” from his forthcoming album Rich Slave.

The song acts as a tribute to Dr. Dre, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, and the Death Row label. Over a beat by Paper Route Empire producer Bandplay, Dolph expresses gratitude for his success and how he’s looking forward to giving back to his community.

While Dolph previously teased the arrival of a new album, he announced the impending release of Rich Slave earlier this month. “It's the reality of being Black in this country,” he said in a press release when explaining the album’s title. “You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullshit I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time.”

He continued, “Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we're still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on."

In addition to the album and single, Dolph has also announced the Rich Slave Lamborghini Contest, which opens today and lasts through August 20. The winner will be rewarded with a custom-wrapped, blue-and-orange-striped Lamborghini ($412k value), which Dolph will deliver himself. The Lambo in question is a 2018 Aventador S Roadster, the same car that’s featured in the Rich Slave album art. The randomly-selected winner will be announced on Sept. 4. Fans can enter by pre-ordering Rich Slave or buying merchandise from Dolph’s online store.

Rich Slave is set to release on Aug. 14. It will be Dolph's first release since his 2019 joint album with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer. Prior to “Death Row,” Dolph also released the single “Blue Diamond” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “RNB.”

You can listen to “Death Row” up top via YouTube or below on Spotify.