NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series has been hosted in the homes of the musicians featured on account of the coronavirus pandemic, and Billie Eilish has taken the opportunity to get inventive. Joined by her brother Finneas, the two hosted a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert and recreated their signature set from pre-COVID times.

Keeping it simple and stripped-back, they delivered performances of "My Future" and "Everything I Wanted." The set, complete with cardboard cutouts, is a very convincing recreation of the Tiny Desk appearance from back when the NPR office doors were still open. As the music comes to an end, the reveal of the set comes into focus, showing just how much effort they put into making an authentic experience.

"I’m honored to be here, we have both been watching for years,” Eilish said during her performance. “Quarantine’s been weird—I know you all feel the same, it’s been weird, we don’t know how long it’s gonna go. There’s barely anything that feels like there’s any hope in. But I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown, and what is to come. We’ll be OK one day—maybe not right now, but that’s what’s making me hold on."

Watch Billie Eilish's full Tiny Desk performance above.