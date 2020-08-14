Following a string of 2020 singles, Trinidad James returns with his long-awaited studio album, Black Filter.

The multi-hyphenate dropped the project Thursday night, nearly two years after he released his last full-length effort, Daddy Issues. The album includes production by Youngfyre and The Stereotypes, as well as guest appearances by Cyhi the Prynce, Big K.R.I.T., and Key!

"To finally be here at the finish line, when it comes to releasing this album is a blessing," James said in a statement. "The two years or so we spent putting it together was a beautiful journey. Big love to my ‘partner in musical crime’ Youngfyre. I know this album will be appreciated by all my true fans who have watched me stay true to my craft."

On the day of Black Filter's release, James shared the official video for the project's "Gold Te$la" track. He also urged fans to pay close attention to all of the accompanying visuals "as they are in direct conversation with the album."

You can stream Black Filter on Apple Music and via Spotify below. Be sure to also check out the latest episode of Sole Collector's Full Size Run, co-hosted by James, here.