Katy Perry has released her new album Smile via Capitol Records.

In advance of the release, the singer shared a number of videos for tracks “Daisies,” “Never Really Over,” “Smile,” and “Harleys in Hawaii.” She also revealed alternate versions of “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii,” giving them the animated treatment.

This weekend, Perry is unveiling another component to her album: a new game titled Katy’s Quest. Like her record, the game is circus-themed and takes players on a caper through a Circus of Misconceptions. The two-level experience, which can be accessed with your web browser, launches on Saturday with a weekend-long kickoff event on Twitch that will benefit MusiCares and Extra Life.

Stream Smile below or on Apple Music.

Incidentally, Perry gave birth this week to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with actor Orlando Bloom.