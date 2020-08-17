Roy Woods has released the video for "Like Pascal," a standout track from his newly released EP, Dem Times.

Directed by L.A. Rubio, the video evokes memories of when the nationwide lockdowns were in their strictest phase. The majority of the video is filmed inside an apartment living room occupied by Woods and a couple of women. There are a few shots of the OVO rapper driving with the ladies, having a kickback with his friends, and FaceTiming with Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam.

"'Like Pascal' is a song where I wanted to speak about a different part of the life I live, while also experimenting with new flows and controversial styles throughout the record," Woods told Complex. "With this song I get more in your face with the lifestyle I live."

You can check out the video above.

Shortly after Dem Times was released, Woods spoke to Complex Canada about the project and the follow-up to his 2017 debut album Say Less.

"I feel like [Dem Times is] just a little glimpse of what else is to come," he said. "Not that I'm just gonna be giving this sound forever, but this is definitely something that I'm going to do more of. But it's just a teaser. Because that album I got is right on the way ... I'm trying to give you guys a whole bunch of sounds that you're familiar with, but then are also going to be brand new. And I'm playing with different genres now. So it's going to be a lot of fun, I feel, for the listeners. It's fun for me."