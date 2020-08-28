Public Enemy has returned to Def Jam.

The iconic group, whose 2020 remix of their classic "Fight the Power" has now received an official release, made the announcement on Friday and also revealed that a new album—their first for the label in more than two decades—is coming soon.

That track, recorded back in June and first unveiled at the 2020 BET Awards, marks the first single from next month's What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? and was accompanied by a video featuring Public Enemy and a roster of guests offering social distancing-friendly performances.

"Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold," Chuck D said in a statement. "Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time—it's necessary—to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020."

Flavor Flav added that "it's cool to be home," likening the return to Def Jam to coming back to "the house we grew up in."

Jeff Harleston—Def Jam Chairman and CEO, as well as UMG General Counsel—praised Public Enemy as being a "living example" of music’s potential to "move and unite" people while bringing about real change.

"As we continue to confront inequality and injustice, we need PE's voice in the national dialogue," Harleston said. "Def Jam is proud to partner with Chuck and welcome Public Enemy home."

Peep the cover art for What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? below. The album is out Sept. 25. Pre-orders and merch are available here.

Image via Def Jam Recordings

Back in June, Public Enemy came through to tell Trump to "shut the fuck up" with their single "State of the Union." Revisit that below.