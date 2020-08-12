It's been over a decade since Youngs Teflon kicked off his Call Of Duty mixtape series with its seminal first volume and a good nine years since its follow-up, Call Of Duty 2: Riot Season. But this Friday, the South London rapper returns with two new tracks from a long-awaited third volume.

The first of those is "Alpo" with K-Trap, a no-messing tale of street life and the ugly reality that goes with it. Taking its name from notorious New York drug dealer Alpo Martinez, Tef and K-Trap build on that with references to Paid In Full, the biographical film in which Martinez was played by Common.

It seems as if Tef is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves as a UK rap veteran with an unrivaled pen game, so the return to such an influential series should bring a wave of adulation when it drops in September. While we wait with baited breath for the official release, hit play on "Alpo" exclusively below and pre-save both tracks here.