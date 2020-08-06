2020 has already been a densely-packed year for New York-born, Miami-based DJ and producer Jean Pierre — March saw the release of his remix of Leonardo Gonelli's "Sudbeat" on Seth Troxler's Play It, Say It label and then in May he dropped the 001 mini-album on Bandcamp. Now he's back to build on that momentum with fellow New Yorker Trangaz as Mutant People to release their first EP together, Mutant People Vol. 1.

Ahead of the official release tomorrow, August 7, they've just unveiled opening track "Paravila". Setting the tone for the rest of the five-track collection, "Paravila" sprints through the speakers with heavyweight drums and deep rumbling bass before giving way for a euphoric vocal sample at the three-minute mark before building back up again as it reaches its heady climax.