Barely 18 years old, Croydon's Javan is already setting himself from the crowd with a melody-rich fusion of hip-hop and R&B and it's bringing him some major attention — and he only debuted in January with "Fly Away". With that kind of quick success comes the inevitable comparisons, but his new single "Not The Same" arrives today to correct that.

Produced by KatmanDu, the instrumental gives Javan a delicate but uplifting backing behind his tale of finding success early and everything that comes with. As he raps about moving so quickly from detention to money spending, the video from director Kelvin Jones shows us exactly what he means with the young artist dressed head-to-toe in bank-breakingly lavish clothes in an equally plush apartment with his friends.

Peep the "Not The Same" visuals exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.