Born in Henley-on-Thames before her parents upped sticks to New York when she was a child, Ella M now lives and works in L.A. Her work on the West Coast has been nothing short of prolific; she dropped her first ever single just seven months ago and she's already on to her fifth, "Selfish", with an EP on the way too.

So far she's explored varying combinations of pop and R&B, employing either futuristic electronics, hints of club music and on her previous single, "24 Hours", a more stripped-back acoustic sound. "Selfish" is somewhere in the middle of that, drawing on her love of classic soul and pop music with a 2020 twist.

"Selfish" and the rest of her monthly singles will appear on her upcoming debut EP, Yellow Blazer, due for release in October.