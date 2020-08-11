UK rap star Nines has released the first single from his upcoming third studio album, Crabs In A Bucket. "Clout" is his first new music since 2018's Crop Circle, which hit No. 5 in the UK albums chart.

Taking on Jordi Estapé's steady, piano-laced production, Nines reinforces his status as one of the UK's finest rhymers. Laying down some home truths on the successes he's experienced in music, and on the streets, the Ice City rapper's pen game is at a new level of brilliance on "Clout".

The video, directed by Nines and Charlie Di Placido, is some of the most impressive visuals we've seen this year. Here, Nines features in his own recreations of some of the most iconic rap albums to date (while also pocking fun at 6ix9ine in the cinema). 2pac's All Eyez On Me, Dizzee Rascal's Boy In Da Corner​​​​​​, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, Jay Z's The Blueprint and 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin can all be spotted, among others.

Watch the video for "Clout" above, and peep the artwork and full tracklisting for Crabs In A Bucket (due Aug. 28) below.

- My third album Crabs In A Bucket is coming on the 28th of August pic.twitter.com/PacqYMC9if — Nines (@nines1ace) August 7, 2020