South African rapper Nasty C has released his new album Zulu Man with Some Power via Def Jam Recordings.

The crossover album includes guest appearances from T.I., Ari Lennox, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, and Rowlene. “It’s an exciting time and I can’t wait to hear the feedback from my fans,” Nasty C said in a press release. “I offered them something a little different with this album. I have some great features from artists that I respect. Check it out. I don’t think you will be disappointed."

Nasty C's album is his second project of 2020. Prior to the arrival of Zulu Man with Some Power, he shared his first international mixtape ZULU, which he put together with the help of DJ Whoo Kid. The two worked together remotely during lockdown, compiling the project by sending tracks back and forth.

Stream Zulu Man with Some Power below or on Apple Music.