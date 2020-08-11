Jimmy Winfrey, also known as Peewee Roscoe, has secured a new plea deal in connection with accusations of shooting at Lil Wayne's bus back in 2015.

Winfrey pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, per legal documents excerpted by TMZ in a report filed early Tuesday. The new deal, according to the report, sees multiple charges—four counts of RICO Act among them—being dropped by prosecutors.

Now, Winfrey is sentenced to seven years and has been given credit for time served. According to the report, he would be set for release were it not for an unrelated case involving outstanding warrants. As part of the new sentence, which attorney Steve Sadow characterized as seeing Winfrey "[maintaining] his innocence," Winfrey must pay $100,000 in restitution to the driver of the bus, Alvin Lewis.

As you may recall, it was reported back in 2018 that Winfrey's conviction had been overturned after Georgia Supreme Court determined that a judge had "impliedly threatened" him to take a harsher plea deal. At the time, Winfrey was in the middle of a ten-year prison sentence. After the 2018 overturning of the conviction, Winfrey remained in custody as the case essentially hit the reset button.

Other charges that have now been dropped include six additional counts of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevent Act violation, a dozen counts of aggravated assault, a pair of criminal damage to property counts, and a single count of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.