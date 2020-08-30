Lil Durk and 6ix9ine have been going back and forth on social media since 6ix9ine announced his album release date in Chicago. Now, Lil Durk has more to say about why he’s been trolling so much.

6ix9ine announced his new album Tattle Tales would be releasing on Sept. 4. Lil Durk, maybe to mess with the person he’s called a rat before, decided to also drop a new album on Sept. 4. His is called The Voice and the link to pre-order it is not available yet…so he says.

According to Akademiks, Durkio flexed on 6ix9ine with the current Billboard Hot 100 ranking, showing that his collab with Drake “Laugh Now Cry Later” is at No. 2 while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is at No. 1.

6ix9ine jumped into the comments on Akademiks’ post, pointing out that Drake is featured on the song, which is why its gotten such a boost. Durk countered with the fact that 6ix9ine’s song “Trollz” featured Nicki Minaj when he debuted at No. 1.

During an IG Live, Durk claims someone from 6ix9ine’s camp contacted someone from his camp, offering the Chicago rapper $3 million if he kept trolling 6ix9ine. Controversy sells records, right?

“Man listen, that shit dead man,” Durk says. “I never turn my back on the fucking streets.”

To prove his point, he even shared it on his IG Stories.

6ix9ine hasn’t responded yet, but he'll find a way to get on Durk's nerves again.