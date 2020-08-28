Blackpink and Selena Gomez are serving up their new single.

On Thursday night, the entertainers released their much-anticipated "Ice Cream" record along with its official video. Fans got their first taste of the visual on social media this week, when the K-pop group dropped an 18-second clip showing Blackpink members— Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—peeking through ice cream-shaped cutouts, while Gomez steered an ice cream truck.

"I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys," Selena said in video call teaser for the track. "This is a big, big dream for me."

"Ice Cream" is expected to appear on Blackpink: The Album, which is expected to drop Oct. 2.

You can watch the "Ice Cream" video above and stream the single now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Blackpink also makes an appearance on Dua Lipa’s newly released Future Nostalgia remix LP, which features an updated version of their 2018 collaborative track "Kiss & Make Up."