Big Sean's fifth studio album will arrive next month.

On Monday afternoon, Big Sean announced the release date for his previously teased Detroit 2. He also revealed the cover art, which objectively rules.

The news comes just one day after Sean announced that he had finished up recording sessions for the new album, which is now being mixed.

The title, of course, posits the new album as a sequel of sorts to Sean's 2012 Detroit mixtape. Earlier this year, Sean elaborated on what Detroit meant to him and explained that it's not just a hometown but also a "mentality" that's now inspiring him more than ever.

"Detroit, to me, is home but I feel like it's more than just a city, you know?" he said. "It's, for real, a mentality."

Below, revisit the album announcement video Sean shared with fans back in March:

Detroit 2 is out Sept. 4 via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam. In the meantime, keep it locked to Big Sean's official online shop for new Detroit 2-themed merch.

Sean's most recent solo studio album was I Decided back in 2017. Highlights from that album, including lead single "Bounce Back" and the Eminem-featuring "No Favors," helped it ultimately bag platinum certification from the RIAA. Also in 2017, Sean and Metro Boomin linked up for the Double or Nothing collab album.