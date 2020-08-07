There was enough new music this week to keep you busy all weekend long. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for their raunchy banger, “WAP,” which was accompanied by a vibrant, star-studded music video. The Weeknd and Juice WRLD joined forces for “Smile.” Popcaan has returned with a new project, including “Twist & Turn,” his standout collaboration with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Fans were also treated to new drops from 2 Chainz, Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, and more.

Here is the best new music of the week. And to stay up-to-date with all of the latest music, be sure to follow out playlist on Spotify here.

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

For her first release of 2020, Cardi B enlisted Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP,” a raunchy record that finds both rappers flaunting their sexuality and spitting about the wonders of their bodies. Cardi sets the tone for the record, rapping, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you, I got this ring” with raspy vocals over a bouncy Ayo & Keyz beat. Megan Thee Stallion is equally explicit with NSFW bars that demonstrate her wordplay and sharp flows. “WAP,” which is expected to appear on Cardi’s second studio album, is a certified club hit.

Juice WRLD and the Weeknd, “Smile”

The Weeknd and Juice WRLD make the perfect duo on their latest record. At its core, “Smile” is a sweet record that finds Abel and the late Juice WRLD singing about going above and beyond to see their partners smile. “I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile/ I want you to prosper and come proper,” Juice sings on the chorus. Things get a little eerie as the two sing about their inner demons. “When our skin is touching, I need drugs to love you,” the Weeknd croons. “Smile” arrives nearly one month after Juice WRLD’s estate dropped his posthumous album, Legends Never Die.

Popcaan f/ Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Twist & Turn”

Popcaan, Drake, and PND teamed up for the ultimate summer hit. “Twist & Turn” is a smooth dancehall record that makes us want to hit the dance floor. Popcaan is the energic core of the track, as he glides over the Nineteen85-produced beat. Party seems right at home as he weaves his vocals in with Popcaan. Meanwhile, Drake leans on his soft vocals as he sings about surveying a mystery woman on the dance floor. “Twist & Turn” appears on Popcaan's latest project, FIXTAPE, which arrived today.

Aminé, “Woodlawn”

On “Woodlawn,” Aminé takes it back to his roots in Portland as he raps about his come-up story. “Came a long way from that Woodlawn Park/Now, young Aminé pushin’ push to start,” he spits. In addition to bars paying homage to his hometown, Aminé also shows love to Kobe Bryant, Buffie the Body, and Lil Tecca. “RIP Kobe/You was like a dad to a nigga, so I’m sad, my nigga/ Had to get you tatted on me,” he spits on the first verse. You can find “Woodlawn” on Aminé’s new album, Limbo.

IDK, JID, and Kenny Mason, “Cereal”

“Cereal” is a stacked collaboration between IDK, JID, and Kenny Mason. While the record’s title suggests it’s a song about breakfast food, the rappers are actually spitting about serial killing. “Give me the stick, I’ma scratch off the serial/ Killin’ this shit, if I murder, it’s serious/Serial killer, I shoot up the spears,” JID raps on the chorus offsetting production. Atlanta’s Kenny Mason is the rookie of the trio, but he makes his presence felt with a tight, rapid-fire verse.

NLE Choppa f/ Mulatto, “Make Em Say”

NLE Choppa and rising artist Mulatto connect on “Make Em Say” where they take each different perspectives in a relationship. What stands out more than any of their lyrics is NLE Choppa and Mulatto’s chemistry, especially at moments in which Mulatto provides a sultry harmony for NLE’s melodic flow. “Make Em Say” is a standout from NLE Choppa’s latest album Shotta.

DaBaby f/ Young Thug, “Blind”

DaBaby switches up his flow once again with a more melodic delivery over sweet-sounding guitar strings. On the track, DaBaby reminisces about his life before the fame, singing, “Know a nigga went through hell and back, now he finally on the TV.” He also addresses critics who questioned his versatility and desire to go pop. Young Thug fits right in as he glides over Dr. Luke production with a verse that tackles similar themes. “Blind” marks the first collaboration between Dababy and Young Thug.

2 Chainz f/ Lil Wayne, “Money Maker”

“Money Maker” is an ideal record for a college setting. Not only does 2 Chainz shout out several HBCUs in the song’s intro, the track is also anchored by a marching band. While it doesn’t take much to imagine a college band taking this song on during a live performance, 2 Chainz and Wayne spits verses that also fit in a less formal setting. “Money Maker” was released following 2 Chainz’s Verzuz battle against Rick Ross on Thursday night.

Rick Ross, “ Pinned to the Cross”

“Pinned to the Cross” is a slow-burning track in which Rick Ross shares his point of view on what it’s like growing up as a Black man. The most memorable lyric on the record comes towards the end of the first verse, where Ross calls out Terry Crews, who has found himself at the center of controversy for a number of reasons as of late. “Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought,” he spits. “Pinned to the Cross” was shared following Rozay’s Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz on Thursday.

Brevin Kim, “Manzanita St.”

“Manzanita St.” is the newest track from Boston brother duo Brevin Kim. On the song, the duo sing about love over electric guitar strings as they blur genre boundaries. It fits into what you’d expect to hear on a pop radio station, but there are elements of alternative hip-hop that peek out during the chorus. “Manzanita St.” is the perfect record for a sunny day outside.

Lil Keed, “Heartbreaker”

On “Heartbreaker,” Lil Keed gets real about the girls he’s crushed on in the past. “Heartbreak Keed, girl, I’m a heart-breaker... I remember days, yeah, when niggas didn’t want her,” he sings over a moody beat, courtesy of Senior Slice. “Heartbreaker” appears on Lil Keed’s latest album, Trapped On Cleveland 3. In a recent interview with Complex, he named the track one of his favorite records because of its relatability. “So this is going to be the song that everybody’s going to like,” he said. “Girls, dudes, everybody, they’re going to be able to feel it. They probably got their heart broke by somebody, so it’s going to be impacting and touching.”

Conway the Machine f/ Method Man, “Lemon”

Conway the Machine is back, and he’s brought a friend. Over haunting Daringer and Beat Butcha production, Conway unleashes a hard-hitting verse that looks back on his inner circle and the struggles they’ve faced. He also sprinkles in braggadocious lines like, “The Machine, I’m iller than anyone that’s alive,” before passing it off to Method Man, who lays down premium bars. Conway and the rest of the Griselda crew have been on a strong run, releasing project after project. “Lemon” will appear on Conway’s forthcoming album, From King to God, due September 11.

Armani Caesar f/ Benny the Butcher, “Simply Done”

Armani Caesar, the First Lady of Griselda Records, teamed up with Benny the Butcher for a new collaboration, and they didn’t disappoint. “Simply Done” is a hard-hitting record that finds Armani Caesar slightly channeling Lil Kim. While she is grizzly and rough around the edges, she still delivers hard bars with sex appeal that will easily catch any listener's attention. “I walk around like I’m that bitch, ain’t shit the bum can say, kay?/Just keep them bitches out my way, bae,” she raps. Benny also complements the track with a similar flow.