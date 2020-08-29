Congratulations. We’ve made it to Q4 of one of the most unpredictable years in recent memory. Because traditional summer merriment was put on pause this year (for rule-abiding folks), it’s hard to peg one definitive summer song—especially since a lot of summer songs feel like they came out eons ago. Remember when Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé dropped the "Savage Remix" and your coworkers started saying "Demon Time"? Remember when everyone posted videos dancing to "Do It" by Chloe x Halle on TikTok? Remember that song that Drake dropped before the one that he just dropped? Yeah, those all came out this summer too. These are the best Canadian songs that scored this summer’s coda.