The iconic Moon Person award will still be handed out at the 2020 VMAs. Due to COVID-19, this year's Keke Palmer-hosted event will be held virtually, while also appearing somewhat similar to the other award shows which have been forced to find unique ways to work around the issues that have been brought about by the pandemic.

MTV and the Barclays Center mutually decided earlier this month to nix their initial idea of holding the annual event in Brooklyn with a small audience or no attendees at all. "In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event," MTV and Barclays said in a joint statement.

Instead, this year's VMAs will take place at "various outdoor locations around the city."

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are tied for the most nominations with nine, seven of which are for their collab "Rain on Me." Billie Eilish and The Weeknd sit in second with six noms.

Check out the list of winners below, which will be updated throughout the show.

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd



Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"



Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"



Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Best Group

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Best Pop

BTS – "On"

Halsey – "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "Lover"



Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – "BOP"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”



Best Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Coldplay – "Orphans"

Evanescence – "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers – "Caution"



Best Alternative

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"

Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"



Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"

J Balvin – "Amarillo"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"



Best R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle – "Do It"

H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide"

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"

Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"



Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"

BTS – "On"

EXO – "Obsession"

Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"



Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"

H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"



Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Drake – "Toosie Slide"

John Legend – "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"



Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute



Best Direction

Billie Eilish – "xanny" (Directed by Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – "Say So" (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" (Directed by Nabil)

Harry Styles – "Adore You" (Directed by Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – "The Man" (Directed by Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" (Directed by Anton Tammi)



Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" (Cinematography by Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" (Cinematography by Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" (Cinematography by Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" (Cinematography by Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" (Cinematography by Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" (Cinematography by Oliver Millar)



Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" (Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – "Physical" (Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́)

Harry Styles – "Adore You" (Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" (Art Direction by Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" (Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – "Lover" (Art Direction by Ethan Tobman)



Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" (Visual Effects by Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" (Visual Effects by Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – "Physical" (Visual Effects by EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – "Adore You" (Visual Effects by Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" (Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" (Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER)



Best Choreography

BTS – "On" (Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" (Choreography by Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – "BOP" (Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – "Physical" (Choreography by Charm La'Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" (Choreography by Richy Jackson)

Normani – "Motivation" (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)



Best Editing

Halsey – "Graveyard" (Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Edited by Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – "Good As Hell" (Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" (Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)

ROSALÍA – "A Palé" (Edited by Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" (Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)