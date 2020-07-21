Wiz Khalifa has shared the video for his song “Still Wiiz.”

In the visual, Wiz is iced out in chains, surrounded by a bevy of girls and cars, on what looks to be a sunny California day. Ty Dolla Sign also makes a cameo. An interpolation of Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E,” Wiz’s track first appeared on his most recent project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which released in April.

The seven-song project boasted guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, Mustard, Quavo, K Camp, Tyga, and Logic, with “Still Wiz” being the only feature-less song. Earlier this month, Wiz also guested on Jhené Aiko’s song “Down Again,” which was included on the deluxe version of her third studio album Chilombo.

Watch the video for “Still Wiz” at the top.