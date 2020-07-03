Shoreline Mafia has announced the release of their debut album, Mafia Bidness on July 31 via Atlantic Records.

In addition to the forthcoming record, the four-man group—OhGeesy, Rob Vicious, Fenix Flexin, and Master Kato—has shared their latest single “Change Ya Life,” produced by Detroit native Helluva. The new song follows their previous singles “Ride Out,” featuring Lil Yachty, and their YG and Q Da Fool-supported “Gangstas & Sippas (Remix).”

Shoreline Mafia has also launched a new line of merchandise, featuring two colors of crew necks, a hoodie, t-shirt, and a button-down adorned with the group’s name. Fans can purchase an item and bundle it with a pre-order of Mafia Bidness.

Members of the group have been busy with their own ventures as well. Last month, Vicious dropped his new mixtape Breakthrough, which included production from DJ Paul, while Fenix Flexin, who said he will be leaving the group after they drop their album, is working on his own upcoming solo project, slated for a 2020 release.

Listen to “Change Ya Life” above or below via Spotify.