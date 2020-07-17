Following the continued success of his 2016 song "Roses," which received a whole new life thanks to the Imanbek remix, SAINt JHN has recruited J Balvin for the latest version of the track.

Using the same production as the 2019 Imanbek remix that helped launch the song to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the new remix is complimented by Balvin's infectious energy. His verse blends well with the vibrant beat, fitting in perfectly with the vibe of the song. Prior to the arrival of this remix, JHN tapped Future for a more trap-oriented take on the song, once again changing the production from the 2016 original. The hit song has also been certified 10X platinum.

Upon the arrival of the Rompasso remix of his song "Trap" in June, JHN revealed that he had been given a budget by his record label to film a video for the Future remix of "Roses." Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country, he instead donated the $100,000 video budget and $25,000 of his own money to various bail funds and black-owned businesses.

Listen to J Balvin's remix of "Roses" above.